Humanities Council Donates Johnny Cash Exhibit to KES

RISON – Kingsland Elementary has become the recipient of an unexpected gift from the Arkansas Humanities Council that can become a centerpiece in Kingsland’s efforts to promote its affiliation with its most famous native son, country music legend Johnny Cash.

Kingsland Principal Danny Durey said he received an email last week from Jama Best, the senior program officer for the Arkansas Humanities Council, wanting to know if he would be interested in accepting six panels that were built to be part of a traveling exhibit featuring Johnny Cash.

Best and Durey had an existing relationship through his work with the Arkansas Humanities Council Board.

The mission of the Arkansas Humanities Council, according to its website, is “to promote understanding, appreciation, and use of the humanities in Arkansas,” with humanities being defined as “the study of history, literature, ethics, philosophy, language, and the various legal, cultural, religious, and folk traditions – past and present – that define the human condition.”

In the email that Durey received, Best explained that the University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s Center for Arkansas History and Culture received a grant from the Arkansas Humanities Council to fabricate a traveling exhibit for a Johnny Cash exhibition that had been previously completed. She said the display was to be donated to the Humanities Council to be used in its Resource Center.

However, once the panels were ready, Best said the Humanities Council discovered they would be unable to use it.

To read the full article, see the August 30, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.