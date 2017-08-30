Promotions for Hwy. 79-63 Junk Hunt Underway

RISON – Those supporting the Hwy. 79-63 Junk Hunt Loop began hitting the roads this week putting up posters promoting the 120-mile route of rummage sales that will pass throughout Cleveland County on Oct. 5-7.

With Labor Day being considered the unofficial end of the summer season, Junk Hunt organizer Jennifer King and Friends of Pioneer Village president Sharon Gray began posting flyers this week at locations along the route promoting the big event.

This will be the second year for the Hwy. 79-63 Junk Hunt Loop after King organized the inaugural event held Sept. 8-10 last year. Based on the feedback she got from vendors and shoppers, King said she pushed this year’s event back one month to October in hopes of having cooler weather.

King said the Junk Hunt Loop will follow the same route as it did last year, starting at the Hwy. 79 exit at Interstate 530 in Pine Bluff and proceeding south along Hwy. 79 through Watson Chapel, Rison, Kingsland and eventually to Fordyce. At Fordyce, the loop turns east along Hwy. 8 passing through New Edinburg on its way to Warren. At Warren, the loop turns north on Hwy. 63 heading back to Pine Bluff through the Cleveland County communities of Rye, Pansy, Rowell, Calmer, Woodlawn and Randall.

The Hwy. 79-63 Junk Hunt Loop was created after the inaugural Hwy. 35 Junk Hunt held in the spring of 2016 turned out to be a huge success. That route followed Hwy. 35 from Benton to Sheridan to Rison to Monticello and to Dermott.

After the first Hwy 35 Junk Hunt, King said she had so many people approach her about having an event that would include Hwy. 63. So, she came up with the Hwy. 79-63 Junk Hunt Loop for the fall to compliment the Hwy. 35 event held in the spring.

To read the full article, see the August 30, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.