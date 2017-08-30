Kenneth Edward “Red” McDaniel, 81, of Warren, died Wednesday, August 23, 2017, at Jefferson Regional Medicl Center in Pine Bluff.

Born September 26, 1935, in Rison, he was a son of the late Robert Reason McDaniel and Annie Bell Erwin McDaniel.

He was retired from Potlatch Corp., the City of Warren, and the Bradley County Medical Center.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Gould, and a U.S. Navy veteran.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Trammell McDaniel, whom he married November 28, 1963; three sons, Robert “Bobby” Hamm of Ohio, Robert H. McDaniel of Riedsville, North Carolina, and Tommy McDaniel of Warren; one brother, John Troy McDaniel of Bossier City, Louisiana; one sister, Reba Hurst of Ivan,; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was Saturday, August 26, at Frazer’s Chapel in Warren with Rev. Russell Rhoden officiating. Linda Barrett was organist and Jimmy Pennington was soloist.

Active pallbearers were Ricky Henry, Scott Grice, Scotty McDaniel, Lee Holland, Clarence Hurst and Jacob Owen.

Honorary pallbearers were James Hurst, Herbert Moring, Buddy Thompson, Joel Tolfree, Dr. Joe Hank Wharton and Dr. Kerry Pennington.

Burial was in Shady Grove Cemetery near New Edinburg by Frazer’s Funeral Home of Warren.

