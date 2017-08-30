Rison Looks To Slow Fordyce Offense

RISON – Head coach Clay Totty of Rison has made it a point of emphasis that his team being better defensively is a priority for the 2017 season. If recent meetings between the Wildcats and Fordyce is any indication, better defense will be about the only way for Rison to stop the Redbugs, who have practically dominated the long-running series during this decade.

Friday night at 7 o’clock at Redbug Field, Rison and Fordyce will square off in the 66th consecutive meeting between the two schools, a series which the ‘Bugs lead over the ‘Cats by a margin of 35-25-5. However, during this decade, Fordyce has won 5 out of the last 7 contests against Rison, and during the last 6 contests the ‘Bugs have averaged 35 points a game in battles with the ‘Cats.

“They (Fordyce) have had the speed advantage over us for a while now,” Totty said. “And it won’t be any different this time. They are definitely faster than we are.”

In last year’s game at Rison, the Redbugs ended the Wildcats’ 15-game home winning streak by posting a convincing 36-14 victory. Rison led, 8-6, late in the second quarter before Fordyce took the lead for good just before the end of the half. From that point on the game belonged to the Redbugs, who piled up 339 yards on offense. Meanwhile, Rison generated just 155 yards on offense, the lowest output by far all season by the ‘Cats.

The rivalry game, which once seemed to be one that Rison thirsted for, has appeared to flip-flop to one that Fordyce gets geared up more to play. Last season, the ‘Bugs used their 22-point thrashing of Rison to roll to a 10-2 record before losing by just 29-26 to eventual state champion Prescott in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state playoffs. In 2017 the Redbugs are tabbed number one in the 6-3A Conference.

Even though head coach Tim Rodgers lost several key starters from last year’s outstanding Fordyce squad, he has enough talented holdovers for the ‘Bugs to merit their lofty pre-season ranking.

