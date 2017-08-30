Wildcats Will Travel If Field Is Not Ready

RISON – Head coach and athletic director Clay Totty said Tuesday that in the event the turf project at Rison High School’s football field has not been completed in time for the Sept. 8 home varsity opener against Baptist Prep that the game will be played at the Eagles’ home stadium in west Little Rock. Kickoff would be at the usual time of 7 o’clock.

“Sure, we would rather play at home, but sometimes things don’t always work out the way you want them to,” Totty said. “When the field (at Rison) is finished it’s going to be great and we won’t have to worry any more about not being able to practice, field conditions for games, things like that. We’ve already lost four practices (in pre-season) because of the rain. We won’t have that problem anymore, so it will work out.”

Totty said he had already discussed the matter with Baptist Prep head coach Morgan Cruce, and that the Eagles will let Rison School have the gate proceeds from the game if it is played at Little Rock. However, Baptist Prep will maintain the revenue from concession sales.

“It’s better than nothing at all,” Totty said. “Certainly we hate to see our organizations lose concession money, but there are some things we just don’t have control over, like the weather and finishing a job (turfing the field) like this one.”

This will be the final game with Baptist Prep, Totty said. The first of a two-game series was played last year at Little Rock, with the Wildcats holding on to edge the Class 4A Eagles, 28-22.

Also on Tuesday, Totty said it was too early to commit to anything definite about the scheduled Sept. 7 home game for the Junior Wildcats against McGehee.

