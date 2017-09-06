Bears Look To Take Better Care of Ball Friday at Drew Cent.

WOODLAWN – Cleaning up the mistakes on offense – especially the fumbles – will be a the top priority this week for Woodlawn Coach Neil Barbaree he prepares his Bears to take on the Drew Central Pirates at 7 p.m. Friday at Drew Central High School in Monticello.

Woodlawn suffered five turnovers (two fumbles and three interceptions) in its 30-6 season-opening loss at Johnson County Westside last week. Barbaree said both fumbles came off center-quarterback exchanges in the Wing T on the Bears’ first two possessions. Both turnovers came inside their own 25 yard line, and allowed the Rebels to build a quick 16-0 lead.

After the two fumbled exchanges, Barbaree said he had to moved his quarterback, sophomore Brandon Lambert, from under center in the Wing T into the shotgun to run the Spead. He said his primary reason for making the move was due to fumbles. Woodlawn scored on its next possession, driving about 70 yards.

“We are going to be working on that (the exchanges) all week,” Barbaree said. “We’ve really got to focus on ball exchanges, being calm, keeping our composure… making better choices throwing the ball.”

Barbaree said before the season started that he would prefer to use the Wing T more this year to help control the clock and keep the games competitive has his young team learns and develops. The Wing T does require the quarteback to take snaps under center.

Drew Central, meanwhile, will be looking for its first win under second-year coach Rob Cox when they tee it up with the Bears Friday night.

