Classified Ads – September 6, 2017

Sales This Week
- Yard Sale – Sat., Sept. 9, 7 a.m. till ?, 200 Deer Run at Rowell; furniture, Ffull mattress, all type of household/decorative items, lots of mens and womens clothes/shoes, jewelry and many more items. Look for neon signs!
Help Wanted
- Drivers, Class-A: Immediate Smackover Openings! All Miles Paid, .85++ per loaded mile! 100% PAID Health, Dental, Vision and More for EVERY Employee! 21yoa with 1yr Class-A CDL (HazMat & Tank Exp. NOT Req) Call Martin Transport: 855-794-8716 (*38-2p)
- HIRING FOR SALES POSITION. Seeking dependable person with good people skills, money motivated, must have transportation and driver’s license. Call for interview. Top pay. 870-224-8170. (*38-5b)
Notices
- I, STACEY L. JOHNSON, am no longer responsible for any debts other than my own. (*39-2)
- NO TRESSPASSING on any land belonging to Paul Newman. (*38-3)
Animals
- PUPPIES FOR SALE. Mountain Cur. 6 weeks old. Non-registered. $50 each. Call 870-325-6478. (*39)
Looking For History Book
- Want to buy a copy of Cleveland County, Arkansas Cemetery Records, Volume Three published in 1996 either hard or soft cover. Call or text: 870-550-8028 or email: rlab4060@gmail.com (*35)
Lawn/Farm Equip./Livestock
- FOR SALE – JOHN DEERE TRACTOR Model 620, wide front, PS factory 3 pt., factory LP, good 1957 year model. Rison. 870-325-6884. (*19)
Real Estate
- 2009 3 bdrm 2 bath Clayton mobile home on 10.8 acres $50,000 OBO Need to sell ASAP 870-461-1822 (*38)
- Awesome 4 bed 2 ba home on 5 cleared acres in Grapevine. Many extras, fireplace, wood laminate floors. Owner financing available, call Debbie today 501-246-8340. (*36-4p)
- 12-1/4 acres all under fence, all pastures, some trees. Perfect horse harm, large barn, big pond with fish, boat house (2 BR 2 BA with office or small bedroom). Main yard – lots of trees. Large front porch. $120,000. Needs some TLC. Call 870-325-6768. (*27)
- HOME SITE – 1540 Hwy. 212, 1.9 acres with workshop and restroom, sewer, water, electrical hook-ups: $47,500, financing available; (870) 541-0879. (*26)
- LAND FOR SALE – 36 acres at Rowell, $3,000 per ac.; water/electric; (501) 771-2172. (*22)
- For Sale: 3BR 2BA 1598 SF $42,000 Across From Rison school, AS-IS with New heating and air unit,Remodeled Bath and Freshly Painted Exterior. NO OWNER FINANCE % NO RENT TO OWN. Contact: 870-556-0753 (*18)
- FOR SALE – 5 to 15 Acres. 2 miles North of Rison. $1,000 per acre OBO. Some financing. 870-723-2049. (*14)
- For Sale By Owner: 39 acres, 2 ponds, Large Shop. Located at 990 Ryburn Rd, Woodlawn Community. $125,000. Call 501-475-6397 for more information. (*13)
- DUPLEX FOR RENT IN RISON: 2BR, 1BA. 1 block from one school. $550/month. Call 870-550-5600. (*37)
- FOR RENT: 2 BR/1-1/2 BA mobile home. 790 Evans Road in Rison. Refrigerator and cook stove. 870-879-2945 or 870-550-3052. (*17)
- FOR SALE: 5 acres, 10 acres and 15 acres – in and around Rison. Owner financing! (870) 723-4425. (*8)
Vehicles, Boats & More
- 1999 Dodge dakota – 4×4, runs good, new battery, needs radiator and headlight assembly, body in good shape. (870) 461-0985 or (870) 461-1822. (*39)
- 2006 Honda accord 4 door sedan, 183k miles, good condition, $4500; Contact Bryan (870) 814-7510. (*39)
- 14-FT OUACHITA Boat – 15HP motor, trailer, trolling motor; $1,200 cash; (870) 718-7010. (*31)
- 2005 YAMAHA 1100 V-STAR MOTORCYCLE. 2 new Dunlap tires, black and chrome, windshield, roll bar, saddlebags, lots of extras. Garage kept, adult ridden. 1,800 miles. $4,800. Call 870-510-3130 or 870-510-0510. (*28)
- 2005 TOYOTA FORERUNNER SR5 – 2WD, V6, 186,000 miles, gray, in good condition, $5,500; (870) 226-3035 (*26)
- 2002 HONDA VTX 1800 MoTORCYCLE – loaded, dual exhaust, saddlebags and more, $3,500; (870) 550-3192 (*16)
Misc. Items
- FOR SALE – AUTOMATIC PISTOL, like new. $150. Call 870-325-6007. (*38)
- FOR SALE – MAYTAG GAS DRYER. $50. Works good. Call 870-370-3310. (*35)
- FOR SALE – 55 GALLON FISH TANK with all accessories. Works good. Asking $200. Call 325-6551. If no answer, leave message. (*35)
- 860 CLEAN USED BRICK. Very desirable and ready to use. $85 for all. Call 870-692-7323. (*33)
- SOLID OAK 10 GUN CABINET. 3 pieces. $100. Call 870-489-2558 after 4 p.m. (*31)
- FOR SALE – Bowflex Tread Climber TC5000 with mat. Very good condition. Has new console panel still in box, also all books. $500 firm. Call 870-325-6551. (*7)
- METAL CULVERTS FOR SALE, up to 30’ long and up to 24” diameter; special orders within one week. Rawls Concrete 870-325-6664 (*25)
AVON Sales
- FOR ALL YOUR AVON NEEDS and wants, call Ida Neal. 870-357-2075. Avon is always having a sale! Books available at Country Store, Dixon Boots, Woodlawn Grocery. (*26)
Services
- ATTENTION: WILL PICK UP refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, air conditioners, copper wire and all metal/tin, cars, 4-wheelers… All for FREE. Call Allen Wilson in Rison. 870-692-7730. (*31)
- RETIRED CARPENTER/PAINTER DOING SMALL JOBS IN/AROUND RISON Need something done? Call Lamar Burke (870) 367-3810. (*39-4)
- MONOGRAMMING & EMBROIDERY AVAILABLE by calling 870-370-2012. (*31)
- Forest land boundary line maintenance. References available. Contact TGS Forestry Consulting & Supply, LLC. 501-658-5212; tgsforestry@gmail.com. (*1)
- LAWN SERVICE IN RISON AND WOODLAWN AREA: Mowing, trimming, fertilizing and more! We also clean up leaves! (870) 515-3194. (*p)