County On Track to Finish Strong

Spears Projects $200,000 In County General; Pitches Cost-Saving Lights

RISON – Despite seeing less revenue this year, County Judge Gary Spears projects county general could finish 2017 with a surplus of about $200,000, an increase of about $50,000 of where the county finished last year.

Spears made the projection as the Cleveland County Quorum Court set the date for its annual November budget meeting during Tuesday night’s regular monthly meeting. The meeting will be held Nov. 7-8.

The court also addressed buying new LED lighting for the courthouse and jail, as well as making the county “bee friendly.”

Over the summer, the balance in county general has been running about $50,000 over what it was in 2016. County general provides the funding for all county operations outside the road department. It is considered a barometer as to the financial health of the county.

Spears said in an interview with The Herald that he expects the trend on monthly surpluses to continue for the remainder of the year, giving county general a balance of about $200,000 when the fiscal year ends Dec. 31.

Spears said the fact that the county is running ahead of last year’s balance is surprising considering that the county is receiving less revenue this year than it did last year.

