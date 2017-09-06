Early Voting Begins Tuesday for CC School Board Race

RISON – Early voting for the 2017 school election gets underway this Tuesday, Sept. 12, with one contested race on the ballot: the Zone 7 representative on the Cleveland County School Board.

All early voting for both the Cleveland County and Woodlawn School Districts takes place in the Cleveland County Clerk’s office located on the first floor of the courthouse. Early voting is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays from Tuesday, Sept. 12, through Monday, Sept. 18.

There are actually three seats up for election on the Cleveland County School Board and one for the Woodlawn School Board, but there is only one contested race. Cleveland County School Board president William King of Rison is being challenged by Brian Phillips of Rison for the Zone 7 seat on the seven-member board.

Zone 7 encompasses both sides of Hwy. 35 south of Rison as well as much of the area south of Hwy. 114. It is bounded by the Saline River to the west and the Woodlawn School District to the east.

Only voters who live within Zone 7 of the Cleveland County School District are eligible to vote in the contested school board race.

The school election itself will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19. The only polling station open on Sept. 19 will be in the fellowship hall at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 7370 Hwy. 35 South at the Macedonia community.

