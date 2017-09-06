Five Turnovers Doom Bears, 30-6

RISON – Five turnovers and some first-game jitters from a number of young players was the story of the ballgame for the Woodlawn Bears as they dropped their season-opener, 30-6, to the Johson County Westside Rebels Friday night at Coal Hill.

It was the first time for most of the Bears to ever play a varsity game, including sophomore quarterback Brandon Lamber and several along the offensive and defensive lines.

And those first game jitters were evident from the start as Woodlawn turned the ball over inside its own 25 yard line on each of its first two possessions, setting up Westside for two quick scores and a 16-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Bears Coach Neil Barbaree attributed those early turnovers to some problems they had with the center-quarterback exchanges, a problem that first reared its head in the Poyen scrimmage game the week before.

His offensive plan going into the Westside game was to try to burn some clock by establishing a running game with the Wing-T. But after turnovers on their first two possessions, Barbaree said he scrapped that plan and put Lambert in the shotgun to run the Spread.

The first turnover came on the second play of the game while the second came on the second or third play of the Woodlawn’s second offensive series.

