Kingsland Planning Festival For Nov. 4

KINGSLAND – The Kickstart Kingsland community development group has announced that it will be holding a festival featuring games and entertainment on Saturday, Nov. 4, in and around Kingsland City Hall.

Proceeds from the event will go toward Kickstart Kingsland’s efforts to convert the old Kingsland Post Office into a visitor’s center featuring native son Johnny Cash as well as other notable people and places in the area.

In addition to the festival, Sharon Crosby of Kickstart Kingsland said plans are underway to hold a parade featuring graduates of Kingsland High School.

Crosby said the day will begin with a 5K run/walk beginning at 8 a.m. followed by a horseshoe tournament, dart game, duck pond, basketball shoot, tug-o-war, face painting, cake walk, free blood pressure checks and more.

In addition, Crosby said they plan to have live music performing throughout the day, and are offering booth spaces for those who would like to be vendors.

For more information, call Sharon Crosby at (870) 348-5848.

Crosby and other members of Kickstart Kingsland have been looking into what it will take to convert the old post office into a visitor’s center.

