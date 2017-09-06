Penny Hopper

Penny Ann Word Hopper, 77, of Rison, died Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff.

Born September 11, 1939, at Wilmar, he was a son to the late James Franklin and Lillie Floyd Granderson Word.

She was a 1957 graduate of Rison High School.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Hopper was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Hopper; stepdaughters, Patricia Langley and Betty Lloyd; and a brother, Robert Word.

Survivors include her son, Jim Hopper of Rison; a daughter, Tonya Hopper of Rison; stepdaughters, Debbie Valdez of Pine Bluff, and Glenda Lopez of Sheridan; two brothers, William Jones of San Ramon, California, and Raymond Cummings of White Hall; nieces, Tammy Daniel of Kingsland, and Teresa Word of Monticello; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Saturday, September 2, 2017, at Buie Funeral Home in Rison with Bro. John Fulmer officiating. Interment follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Rison.

Pallbearers are Jonathan Parker, Bradley Bell, Brandon Doss, Jerry Brown, Tommy Daniel, Vince Wolfe and Bart Berry.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Buie Funeral Home at Rison.

To sign an online guestbook at www.buiefuneralhome.com.