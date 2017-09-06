Rison Defense Corrals Fordyce Speed

Wildcats Hold Redbugs To 90 Yards Total Offense, 6 First Downs For Game

By Stan Sadler

FORDYCE – A dominating defensive performance, the best by a Rison team against Fordyce in many years, sparked the Wildcats to a convincing 23-6 victory over the Redbugs in the season-opening football game before a large and enthusiastic crowd at Redbug Field last Friday night.

“I was very pleased with our effort,” Rison head coach Clay Totty said, commenting about the Wildcats. “After looking at the film, though, we do have some stuff that we need to clean up. We have some linemen who need to improve, and we had some kicking game stuff that was kind of sloppy. Defensively, we missed 13 tackles. So, there’s room for lots of improvement. But the effort was good.”

Rison took the game’s opening kick and moved 69 yards in just 6 plays to take the lead for good. Quarterback Spencer Trail started the scoring drive with a 29-yard keeper and Malik Chavis ended it with a 16-yard TD dash around the right side with just 2:41 gone in the contest. RoShawn Martin added the PAT kick and it was 7-0. Chavis finished with 165 yards on 20 carries.

he Wildcats went on to pile up 281 yards rushing in the game, something that even surprised Totty.

“I didn’t think we would have as much success as we did running the ball,” the R.H.S. mentor stated. The successfulness of Rison’s rushing attack allowed the ‘Cats to have possession of the ball for over 32 minutes.

After the initial scoring drive, Rison’s defense began to assert itself, limiting the ‘Bugs to only 24 yards net and 1 first down in the opening half. The deepest penetration by the Redbugs in the first two quarters was to their own 43.

