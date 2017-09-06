News

Water Issue Helps Delay First Game at Wildcat Field

by admin Views: 97
WATER LEAK DELAYS PROGRESS – The new artificial surface at Wildcat Field had to be pulled back this week and a large hole was dug to find the source of some water that was discovered in the northwest corner of the stadium next to the home-side concession stand. Cleveland County Superintendent Johnnie Johnson said the contractor installing the turf, Kansas Turf, became aware of the problem after some of the equipment encountered some soft ground in that area of the field. The Rison Wildcats were scheduled to play their first game on the new surface this Friday night against Baptist Prep. That game has been moved to the Baptist Prep campus in west Little Rock with kickoff set for 7 p.m. In addition, the Rison Junior Wildcats’ season opener against McGehee this Thursday has been moved to McGehee. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. for that game as well.

RISON – The debut of the new artificial turf at Wildcat Field will have to wait one more week.

It has been determined this week that a water leak in the northwest corner of Wildcat Field was originating from the old concession stand and restroom facilities that serve mostly the home side of the stadium.

The discovery of that leak forced the installation crew to dig up that portion of the field to find the leak and address the problem.

School officials said the turf and improvement project will be finished in time for Rison to host Lake Village in a varsity football game on Friday night, Sept. 15.

The Wildcats were originally scheduled to host Class 4A Baptist Prep this Friday, but that game has been moved to Little Rock, where the two teams met last year (see related story elsewhere). Kickoff time is set for 7 p.m. in west Little Rock.

Also, Thursday night’s junior high game, in which Rison was scheduled to host McGehee, will be played. However, that game will be at McGehee and kickoff is set for 7 p.m,., according to Clay Totty, head coach and athletic director at Rison.

