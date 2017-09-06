Water Issue Helps Delay First Game at Wildcat Field

RISON – The debut of the new artificial turf at Wildcat Field will have to wait one more week.

It has been determined this week that a water leak in the northwest corner of Wildcat Field was originating from the old concession stand and restroom facilities that serve mostly the home side of the stadium.

The discovery of that leak forced the installation crew to dig up that portion of the field to find the leak and address the problem.

School officials said the turf and improvement project will be finished in time for Rison to host Lake Village in a varsity football game on Friday night, Sept. 15.

The Wildcats were originally scheduled to host Class 4A Baptist Prep this Friday, but that game has been moved to Little Rock, where the two teams met last year (see related story elsewhere). Kickoff time is set for 7 p.m. in west Little Rock.

Also, Thursday night’s junior high game, in which Rison was scheduled to host McGehee, will be played. However, that game will be at McGehee and kickoff is set for 7 p.m,., according to Clay Totty, head coach and athletic director at Rison.

