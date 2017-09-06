Wildcats Look to ‘Clean Up’ Things Against Baptist Prep

By Stan Sadler

RISON – With a big season-opening victory under their belts, the Rison Wildcats will look to “clean up” some of their game Friday night when they travel to west Little Rock to face the Baptist Prep Eagles in another non-conference test.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 7 o’clock.

Since Rison went to Little Rock last year, this Friday’s game was originally scheduled to be played at Wildcat Field. However, another week is needed to finish the turf project and some other improvements at Rison and Baptist Prep school officials graciously agreed to let the Cleveland County School District have the gate proceeds from Friday night’s game at Little Rock. This is the final contest in a 2-game series between the ‘Cats and Eagles. Rison head coach and athletic director Clay Totty and Baptist Prep school officials finalized details on Tuesday for this week’s contest, including game officials which were contracted by Rison, a chain crew, concessions, and gate personnel.

“We are getting the gate, which is better than nothing,” Totty remarked. “They (Baptist Prep) have been good to work with in considering our situation.”

Additional information on the field project at Rison can be found in a related story elsewhere in this issue of the Herald.

As for this week’s game, Totty will be reminding his squad of last year’s narrow escape from Little Rock with a victory, when the Wildcats had to hold on late for a 28-22 decision after leading the Eagles by as much as 28-6.

The Eagles are a young squad in 2017 and they took it on the chin in their season opener last week, losing to McGehee, 56-0.

