5K Run Kicks Off County Fair Week

RISON – The Cleveland County Fair will be begin with the “Race to the Fair” 5K Run/1 Mile Walk” this Saturday, Sept. 16, at 8 a.m. at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds.

Entries for the run/walk will be accepted through Saturday morning. The cost is $30 for the 5K and $20 for the walk. A limited number of t-shirts will be available to the late entries.

The “Race to the Fair” has become the opening event to the Cleveland County Fair in recent years.

Cleveland County Fair Board president Roger McClellan said that while this year’s fair will once again lack a midway/carnival, he said there are still a variety of activities lined up that will be appropriate for the entire family.

In addition, he said those attending the fair are encouraged to visit the exhibit to sign up for a chance to win several prizes that will be given away Saturday, Sept. 23, during the Cleveland County Talent Show and Pageant. The prizes range from $100 cash to dinners and other products donated by local businesses.

There is no cost to enter. Simply look for the sign-up boxes inside the exhibit hall.

