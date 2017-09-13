Bruce McLeoad

Bruce Allen McLeod, 76, of New Edinburg, died Saturday, September 9, 2017, at Delta Memorial Hospital in Dumas.

Born December 13, 1940, in Warren, a son of the late Burton McLeod and Annie Lee Ederington McLeod.

He was a retired boilermaker, a Methodist and a Mason.

Also preceding him in death was a spouse Diane Gibson McLeod.

Survivors are his wife Shelia Currier McLeod whom he married November 3, 2011. Two daughters Dorothy Jean Riles of South Haven, MI, and Timi Lee Sherill and spouse Bobby of Fenville, MI. One step son Jason Paul McClellan and spouse Ashley of New Edinburg. Five grandchildren Jessica and Joseph of Fenville, MI, Will, Shelby Lynn and Khloe Renee of New Edinburg.

Graveside service were Friday, September 15, at McFarland Cemetery in Banks, with Hugh Allen Quimby officiating.

Arrangemens are by Frazer’s Funeral Home. Online guest register www.frazerfuneralhome.com