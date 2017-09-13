CCSD Reports Improved Test Scores

Rison High School, Both Elementaries Give Annual ‘Report to the Public’

RISON – Building principals within the Cleveland County School District reported that tests were basically up last year during the district’s annual “Report to the Public” Tuesday night inside the Rison Elementary Auditorium.

The principals from Rison High School, Rison Elementary and Kingsland Elementary, as well as the district’s Gifted and Talent coordinator and the administrator for the Cleveland County Head Start program all gave reports on what their respective departments achieved during the 2016-17 school year.

The Cleveland County Head Start program is administered through the Cleveland County School District.

Superintendent Johnnie Johnson was sick and unable to attend the meeting. Cleveland County School Board President William King chaired the proceedings.

Here is an overview of each presentation:

Rison High School

Principal Davy King reported that Rison High School was ranked first among the 14 school districts in the Southeast Arkansas Educational Cooperative for overall ACT Aspire testing results for grades 6 through 10. The results were based on 2016 testing.

Assistant Principal Letitia Johnson went over a series of graphs showing how the results for each grade level compared with the state and national averages.

To read the full article, see the September 13, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.