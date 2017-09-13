Emily McKinney

Emily Geraldine McKinney, 95, of Rison, passed away in Springdale, Arkansas on Tuesday, September 5, 2017.

Mrs. McKinney was born April 15, 1922 in Pansy, Arkansas, to the late David Horace and Lela McCullough Thomasson.

She graduated from Rison High School. Mrs. McKinney served as the City Treasurer in Rison for thirty years.

Mrs. McKinney was a long-time member of Rison Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Lawrence “Teddy” McKinney, whom she married on March 1, 1941 in Monticello. Mrs. McKinney was also preceded in death by her son, David McKinney; two brothers, Lynn and Mack Thomasson; two sisters, Ruth Roberts and Mary Lee Lyon.

She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Larry and Patsy McKinney of Springdale; daughter-in-law, Ramona McKinney of Conway; three grandchildren, Charlotte (Donnie) King, Jeff (Lynn) McKinney, Kristie (John) Moss; six great grandchildren; Kristen King, Mark King, Annabell Grace McKinney, Emily Kate McKinney, Jackson Moss, Benton Moss.

Graveside services were Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 at Greenwood Cemetery with Mark Henry officiating.

Pallbearers were Jeff McKinney, Grant Davidson, Mark King, Donnie King, John Moss, Skyler McLean, Benton Moss, Jackson Moss. Honorary pallbearers were Skip Henry, Rodney Rodgers, Cliff Hopson, Scott Morrison.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Buie Funeral Home of Rison. (870) 325-6216. www.buiefuneralhome.com