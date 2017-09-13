Giles Kitchens

Giles Edward Kitchens, 74, of the Woodlawn community, near Rison went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 5, 2017.

He was born October 27, 1942, to the late Marion and Mary Gable Kitchens.

Mr. Kitchens served four years in the United States Air Force as an airplane mechanic in Anchorage, Alaska. Before retirement, he was employed with International Paper Company for thirty-six years in their extruder department. Mr. Kitchens was a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Woodlawn.

He is survived by his wife, Syble Kitchens of Woodlawn; daughter, Alicia (Richard) Wilkie of Woodlawn; son, Mark Kitchens of Woodlawn; four grandchildren, Julia (Landon) Evans, Brittany (Omar) Wilkie, Jordan Blair Wilkie, Brayden Mark Kitchens; one great granddaughter, Zoey Marie Garcia; two brothers, Kenneth Wayne Kitchens of Booneville and Wesley Kitchens of Greenwood.

Funeral services were Thursday, September 7, 2017 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Woodlawn with Brother Jackie Richardson officiating. Interment followed at Cypress Memorial Gardens in Pine Bluff.

Pallbearers were Landon Evans, Douglas Inzer, Dwayne Inzer, Scotty Vinson, Tom Brown and Josh Inzer.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Buie Funeral Home of Rison.

