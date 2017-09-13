King, Phillips Set For CCSB Zone 7 Race This Tuesday

RISON – Voters in Zone 7 of the Cleveland County School District will decide between incumbent William King and challenger Brian Phillips in the annual school election this Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The winner will serve a five-year term on the seven-member Cleveland County School Board beginning with the October school board meeting.

Early voting for the Zone 7 race is currently underway inside the county clerk’s office on the first floor of the courthouse at Rison. Early voting is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through Monday, Sept. 18.

The only polling site open on election day, Tuesday, Sept. 19, will be in the fellowship hall at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 7370 Hwy. 35 south of Rison. The polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Only voters living within Zone 7 of the Cleveland County School District are eligible to vote in the election. Zone 7 encompasses both sides of Hwy. 35 south of Rison as well as much of the area south of Hwy. 114. It is bounded by the Saline River to the west and the Woodlawn School District to the east.

King is the current president of the Cleveland County School Board, a position he has held the past three years. Phillips is seeking his first term on the school board.

