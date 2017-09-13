Pearl Doss

Pearl Eudean Doss, 83, of Kedron (Cleveland County), passed away Saturday, September 9, 2017 at Pine Hills Health and Rehabilitation in Camden.

She was born December 28, 1933 in Kedron to the late W.A. “Phonzie” and Edna Cordelia Harris Ratliff. She was a retired secretary for Riley Butane and was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

Also preceding her in death were her husband, Joe Robert Doss; two sons, Robert Allen Doss and Billy Gene Doss; two brothers, Nolton Broach, Charles Broach; and four sisters, Aline Foley, Opal Wilson, Peggy Roberts, Annie Granderson.

Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Hardaway of Fordyce; 1 sister, Vera Ratliff; 8 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services were Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Kedron with Rev. Wayne Hardaway officiating.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Buie Funeral Home of Rison.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.buiefuneralhome.com. (870)325-6216.