Photo: Back-To-Back State Champs Ring Ceremony

WOODLAWN – Members of the 2017 Class 1A State Champion Woodlawn Bears baseball received their second state championship rings in a ceremony Saturday nigh at the Woodlawn cafetorium.

Woodlawn knocked off the Taylor Tigers, 13-3, in three innings to win the Class 1A state title at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville. The Bears won the 2016 Class 2A state championship with a 2-0 victory over Junction City. There were no seniors on the 2016 state title team.

Pictured are (front row, left to right) Head Coach Tommy Richardson, Nick Maynard, Josh Gulledge, Reece Michels, Trey Scallion, Logan Smallwood, Dalton Rissinger, Trevor Monk, Spencer Scallion, Kolten Barnes; (second row) Volunteer Coach Steve Boyd, Aaron Ludlow, Jonathan Bright, Sam West, Jacob Wright, Storm Smith, Peyton Sandine; (back row) Matthew Aiken, Assistant Coach Alan Neill, Nick Ward, Blake Conner, Joseph McBroome, Cole Harrison, Nick Willis, Will Richardson, Hunter Hunthrop, John Franks, Volunteer Coaches Robert Rushing and Brian Miller.