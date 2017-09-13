Sept. 22 Ceremony Recognizes Walker’s Field of Champions

By Stan Sadler

RISON – Almost 70 years ago when the Rison Wildcats won the school’s first state football championship, head coach Boyd Arnold said after the victory over Atkins at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock that the achievement “couldn’t have happened to a nicer bunch of boys.”

Friday night, September 22, prior to the start of the game between Rison and Bearden, some of those same “nice bunch of boys” will join with their teammate in formally recognizing the name change of Wildcat Field to George Walker Field of Champions, including the completed installation of artificial turf and other ongoing improvements to take place at the facility which was first used in 1937.

On-the-field ceremonies involving Walker and members of the 1950 state championship team, Walker’s family, Betty Arnold, daughter of the late coach Boyd Arnold, and others will assemble for a brief program starting shortly after 6:30, prior to the 7 o’clock kickoff between the Wildcats and Bears.

Rison High School athletic director and head coach Clay Totty has announced that Walker and members of the ‘50 team will serve as honorary captains and will be involved in the coin toss before start of the game. Totty emphasized that he believes it is important for the players today and those of recent years, along with younger fans, to know who Walker and his teammates are and for the example that they have shown in continuing to help support the students, the school and the Wildcats over the years.

When initially approached about having his name “attached” to the field, Walker, in his typical humble manner, was reluctant to receive the personal recognition, but only if all Rison teams be a part of the honor. An emblem for the field will include the years for the other seven state championship football teams at Rison. Walker, who played quarterback, said that there have been so many great players and teams to come through Rison who are also deserving of the honor.

Walker, a 1953 graduate of Rison High School, where he was an All-State football player and outstanding athlete, along with being a top graduate, has been a long-time supporter of the Rison School and community. He was an employee of Simmons Bank for many years and continues to reside in Pine Bluff, but always found his way back home to attend games at Rison, along with many of his ‘50 teammates, which remained a tight-knit group through the years.

