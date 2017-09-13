Woodlawn Opens New Library; Board Acts On Several Issues

WOODLAWN – Superintendent Dudley Hume told the Woodlawn School Board Monday night that the new library/multi-media center is now open and being used by students, about a year after construction began on the project.

That was one of many subjects broached during the board’s regular monthly meeting Monday night.

Other than a few pieces of furniture, Hume said the new library/multi-media center is completed, and the students have been using it. He did note, however, that the computer lab that is part of the new facility has encountered some electrical issues and is not online as of now.

The school district hosted an open house at the new library/multi-media center Tuesday afternoon during parent-teacher conferences.

Simmons Construction of Warren was awarded a bid of $396,907 in August 2016 to build the new library. Initially, the completion date was expected to be in the early part of the spring semester last school year. However, the building itself was not completed until about April. As a result, Hume decided to hold off on opening the new facility until it could be completely ready for the start of this school year.

The library serves both the elementary and high school. It was previously housed in an addition attached to the gym. That space has since been converted into a new weight room/training facility. The library was temporarily moved last year to the open classroom at the front entrance of the high school while construction was underway.

To read the full article, see the September 13, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.