CCSD To Hold Off On Repairing Leaks

RISON – The Cleveland County School Board came to a consensus last Thursday night not to pursue repairs to the water lines going to the home-side concession stand at the football field.

Instead, the board decided to concentrate the money and effort on an all-new facility that will replace the old concession stand after the season is over.

The decision was made during the re-scheduled monthly meeting last Thursday night.

Just before the Labor Day weekend, the crew putting the new artificial turf on the football field noticed a wet area in the northwest corner beneath the surface. Upon inspection, they learned the water was coming from a leak beneath the concession stand.

Superintendent Johnnie Johnson told the school that the district had contacted American Leak Detectors in Little Rock about coming down to find the leak. The company specializes in finding underground leaks beneath concrete and other surfaces.

Johnson it was going to cost about $1,000 to have the company come down to find the leak, and he estimated it could be another $2,000 to $4,000 to fix the problem.

