Channel 7 Pep Rally, Field Dedication On Tap Friday for Rison High School

RISON – An early morning pep rally, a field dedication ceremony and the 8-2A conference opener are all on tap at Rison High School this Friday, Sept. 22.

The day will begin with the Channel 7 Daybreak Pep Rally broadcasting live from George Walker Field of Champions on the Rison High School campus beginning at 6 a.m. All Wildcat fans are encouraged to come out and show your support.

The school also wanted to remind all fans that no food or drinks will be allowed on the field at any time.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, there will be a dedication ceremony to formally rename the football field George Walker Field of Champions.

Walker was a sophomore quarterback on the 1950 Wildcat football team that won the first of Rison’s eight state championships. He went on to become the starting quarterback for the Arkansas Razorbacks, earning All-Southwest Conference honors before having a chance to play professionally for the Chicago Bears.

Organizers said several members of the 1950 championship team are expected to be on hand as well as Dr. Ben Elrod, the former president of Ouachita Baptist University who once coached football at Rison. Dr. Elrod will be delivering the invocation.

The Rison Wildcats and Bearden Bears will kick off at 7 p.m. in the 8-2A conference opener for both teams.