County Fair Underway This Week

Parade, Spaghetti Supper Thursday; Pageants Begin 5 p.m. Saturday

RISON – The 2017 Cleveland County Fair will be in full swing this week with “Faith, Family and Fair Night” kicking off four days of activities tonight (Wednesday night, Sept. 20) at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds in Rison.

The fair will conclude with the annual Cleveland County Fair Pageant and Talent Contest Saturday evening, Sept. 23. Organizers have announced that the starting time for the pageants has been moved to 5 p.m. Saturday rather than 4:30 p.m. as listed in the fair tabloid. A complete schedule of the pageants can be found in this article or in the page 1 community calendar.

Below is a breakdown of the events scheduled for each day of the fair. There is no admission until noon Saturday, Sept. 23. Saturday admission is $5 for ages 7 and up, and free for those age 6 and under.

In addition, those attending the fair are encouraged to visit the exhibit hall to sign up for a chance to win several prizes that will be given away during the pageants and talent show Saturday evening. The prizes range from $100 cash to dinners and other products donated by local businesses. There is no cost to enter. Simply look for the sign-up boxes inside the exhibit hall.

Here is a breakdown of this year’s county fair schedule:

Wednesday, Sept. 20 – “Faith, Family and Fair Night” will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Admission is free. The evening will include free games and inflatables, and the concession stand will be open with specially-priced $5 “meal deals” available. A youth service will begin at 7 p.m. featuring Bro. Nick Flowers, pastor of Zion Baptist Church near Fordyce, will be the guest speaker.

Thursday, Sept. 21 – The exhibits will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The annual Cleveland County Fair Parade will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday along Main Street in Downtown Dinner. A spaghetti dinner with live music will follow at the fairgrounds at 6 p.m. The dinner will consist of spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, dessert and tea. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for youth.

