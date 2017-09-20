James Harvill

Our father, James Thomas Harvill, was born on Crooked Creek down by the Cut-Off in Humphrey, Arkansas. He was the son of Horace and Lucy Harvill. He was first known as Tommy by his family and friends. His mother called him, “Little Preacher Boy, when he was born. It was unfortunate that Lucy died six months later of pneumonia. She had little time to let him know he was destined to become a preacher. His three older sisters thought of him as their little boy and would remind him he was the “Little Preacher Boy.” J.T.’s father married Johnnie Mae Ryan as his second wife, and she became a wonderful mother to J.T. She would feed him by wrapping his mother’s blue sweater around a bottle.

Our Grandfather’s favorite story of his family became Dad’s story of describing his family. When Dad married our Grandma Johnnie, he had four, she had two, and together they had nine children. Our family story continued the tradition.

Dad realized he was called into the ministry at an early age. He served as a country minister in two small churches in the Humphrey area. He married an Humphrey girl by the name of Catherine Crum in 1947. He attended Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia and received a degree in Theology.

The Southern Baptist Convention appointed J.T. and Catherine to be missionaries. They, along with their three children: Mary, Tommy and Annette, were appointed Arkansas Travelers by the Governor of Arkansas. The family moved to San Jose, Costa Rica for Spanish language school. We had been in Costa Rica for only a week, when Dad was asked to preach in Spanish at a local Baptist Church. Someone helped him translate his sermon into Spanish and helped him practice speaking the words in his sermon. On that Sunday, the sermon went well until he began confusing the word for “sins” with the word for “rock.” Yet, people were saved that same morning. In August of 1962, the family returned to Little Rock, AR, where he served as Chaplin in Training at Baptist Hospital. Receiving their visas, the family moved to Guadalajara, Mexico, to serve for four years.

Returning to Arkansas, J.T. served as Ouachita Baptist University Student Recruiter. Soon after the family moved to Rison, where our father was always getting lost. He came up with the idea to raise funds for street signs by having a Country Jamboree in the old white school gymnasium. It was successful in raising the necessary funds for the street signs. The Jamboree was so much fun and is still a good memory for many of us. With street signs in place, Dad could finally find his way around Rison without getting lost.

Dad was appointed, “Honorary Pick-Up Campaign Chairman for Cleveland Country” by Governor Pryor. J.T. preferred to call himself, “Honorary Trash-Man.” During these times, we were all distributed garbage bags to help gather trash and cans along the highways and roads, which we did, while having fun with friends in the community. We left Cleveland County looking much prettier and cleaner due to the Trash Man’s appointment.

After Catherine found her house in heaven, as promised in John 14, our father was fortunate to find a new love and wife from Camden, Georgia Ann Goza, a third-grade teacher. We also gained a sister, Jan. Dad and Georgia Ann eventually retired to Camden, where he would continue to pastor two other churches in that area. People of both churches blessed them with gifts and friendships, which they enjoyed later in life.

Dad and Georgia Ann also had wonderful care-givers from the Camden area. These care-givers began helping them when Georgia Ann became ill. They were there at Dad’s request until he passed away, along with the help of Hospice. For this, we are grateful. Throughout everything, they were there, and became part of our family.

J. T. was preceded in death by his first wife: Catherine (Crum) Harvill and second wife: George Ann (Amis) Goza Harvill and one son, James Thomas Harvill, Jr; his mothers: Lucy Hattie Elizabeth (Landers) Harvill and Johnnie Mae (Ryan) Harvill; his father, Horace H. Harvill, Sr. and brothers and sisters: Ishmael Spurgeon, James Spurgeon, Opal (Harvill) Holmes, Mary Ellen (Harvell) Alldredge, Montine (Harvill) Thirion, Horace Henry Harvill, Jr, and Jo Ann (Harvill) Ramey.

J. T. is survived by his children, Mary (Harvill) Buie (George) of Rison; Annette (Harvill) Maxwell (Randy) of Atlanta, GA; and Jan (Goza) Fletchinger (Charlie) of Camden, AR; his grandchildren, Matt Buie and Lydia Buie of Little Rock; Sarah Buie of Rison; Olivia Harvill Waldrop (Lee), Fairhope, AL; Valerie (Harvill) Belles (Marc), Portland, OR; Teresa Fletchinger, Davis, CA; Charles Fletchinger, Memphis,TN; step-grandchildren, Alex Maxwell, Atlanta, GA, Chris Maxwell, Savanannah, GA, and one great-grand daughter, Catherine Marie Waldrop, Fairhope, AL and one brother William (Bill) Harvill, Gulf Breeze, FL.

After our brother, Tommy, passed away, our father, family, and many others were moved by the Dedication Service for the Veterans’ Park in Rison. Tommy’s Rison High School Class of 1974 donated a plaque to the Park. Upon this plaque was Tommy’s name along with the Veterans from his graduating class. It is a beautiful park which was made possible through the donations of time, money, and resources from the residents of Cleveland County. It is because of actions like these that make Rison such a wonderful place to live, and why our father pastored in that city longer than anywhere else.

Our father used to put us on his knee to tell us the story of “Sleepy Town.” “Now gather around Sleepy, the horse can carry each of you to Sleepy Town. Let’s see which path Sleepy takes, and who he picks up first. Clippety-clop, clippety-clop, clippety-clop down the path to Sleepy Town, and who does he see? Mary! Come on Mary, hop on my back, and I’ll take you to Sleepy Town. Clippety-clop, clippety-clop, clippety-clop” Dad would say as he bounced and bounced us on his knee like a horse, then would let us drop like we were all falling down. He would pull us back up with his strong arms, and onward we would go on our journey with Sleepy, picking each one of us up until we were all on Sleepy’s back, and falling asleep.

Now it is time for our father to ride on Sleepy’s back, and meet our Heavenly Father. We are assured the gates are open for this Holy man, who knew it was his destiny to serve our Lord and Savior.

J.T. Harvill’s service will be 11 a.m.. Friday, September 22, 2017, at Proctor Funeral Home in Camden, AR with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Rison, AR. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. To sign the online guest register, visit www.proctorfuneralhome.com