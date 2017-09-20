King Wins Zone 7 Election on CCSB

RISON – William King won re-election as the Zone 7 representative on the Cleveland County School Board Tuesday night, knocking off challenger Brian Phillips by a total, but unofficial, count of 73-9.

King, who has served as the president of the Cleveland County School Board for the past three years, won another five-year term on the board representing Zone 7. The zone encompasses both sides of Hwy. 35 south of Rison as well as an area south of Hwy. 114.

King won both the early voting (15-4) and election day voting (57-5). Votes were cast at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church during Tuesday’s election.

County Clerk Jimmy Cummings said there was one provisional ballot that was allowed to be counted Tuesday night and that vote went to King, bringing his overall total to 73 votes.

Tuesday’s vote was also the first time that the state’s new voter identification laws were in affect. Cleveland County Election Commission Chairman John Appleget said two voters had to use provisional ballots because they did not have photo identification on them at the polls.

Appleget explained that people without identification are still allowed to vote, but can only do so by provisional ballot without.

