Leonard Barker

Leonard Doyle Barker, 73, of Porter, Texas died Sunday, September 17, 2017.

He was born January 6, 1944 in New Edinburg, Arkansas.

He was retired from Bridgestone Firestone GCR.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Doyle Solomon Barker and Jewell Parkman Barker; father-in-law, Dewey Brown and mother-in-law, Maxine Brown; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Betty E. Brown Barker of Porter, TX; one son, Brent Barker of Porter, TX; one brother, Harold Barker of Richmond, TX; one niece, Karen (Jerry) Kirwan of Richmond, TX; one nephew, Robert Barker of Gladstone, MO; two sisters-in-law, Sue (Greg) Watkins and Libby Beck both of Royal.

Funeral services were Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at Benton Funeral Home. Burial followed at Shady Grove Cemetery near New Edinburg.

Arrangements by Benton Funeral Home of Fordyce.

