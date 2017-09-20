Lt. Gov. Griffin Encourages GOP To Implement Change

RISON – Now that the GOP controls both chambers of the state legislature and all seven constitutional offices, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin told local Republicans Saturday evening that it’s time to put action to the changes Republicans have been campaigning on for years.

Griffin was the keynote speaker at the Cleveland County Republican Party’s Lincoln-Reagan Day Dinner at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds in Rison.

The son of a Southern Baptist minister, Griffin didn’t last long behind the podium before he stepped off the platform to get eye-to-eye with about 70 people who took in the event.

Most of his remarks centered on transforming state government through the use of more technology, but he also tied that into how the public should see change in government since the Republicans took over, in particular smaller government and less taxes.

“Now, we’ve got the steering wheel and we’re driving,” Griffin told a crowd.

“Now you’ve got it – you’ve got to do something with it,” he said.

