Lt. Gov. Griffin Encourages GOP To Implement Change

SPREADING THE GOSPEL OF TRANSFORMING STATE GOVERNMENT – Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin gave an empassioned presentation of the need to modernize state government during his keynote address Saturday evening at the Cleveland County Republican Party’s Lincoln-Reagan Day Dinner at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds in Rison. Griffin said including new technology in state government will allow for more efficient operations that will cost less money. Those savings, he said, can then be used to reduce taxes, thereby making the state more attractive to everyone from retirees to investors. Seated in the background is state GOP chairman Doyle Webb.

RISON – Now that the GOP controls both chambers of the state legislature and all seven constitutional offices, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin told local Republicans Saturday evening that it’s time to put action to the changes Republicans have been campaigning on for years.

Griffin was the keynote speaker at the Cleveland County Republican Party’s Lincoln-Reagan Day Dinner at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds in Rison.

The son of a Southern Baptist minister, Griffin didn’t last long behind the podium before he stepped off the platform to get eye-to-eye with about 70 people who took in the event.

Most of his remarks centered on transforming state government through the use of more technology, but he also tied that into how the public should see change in government since the Republicans took over, in particular smaller government and less taxes.

“Now, we’ve got the steering wheel and we’re driving,” Griffin told a crowd.

“Now you’ve got it – you’ve got to do something with it,” he said.

