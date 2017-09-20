Lynda Butcher

Lynda Marie Brewer Butcher, 74, of Rison went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 15, 2017.

Mrs. Butcher was born December 30, 1942 in Rison, Arkansas, to the late Joe Oliver and Alcy Jones Brewer.

She was a 1960 graduate of Rison High School. Lynda married Thomas C. Butcher, Jr. on August 27, 1960. They were married for 57 years. The last 17 years before retirement, they were contract producers for Tyson Foods, operating as Tom-Lyn Farms. She was a wonderful housewife and mother, also an excellent cook and seamstress.

Lynda spent seven years as a teacher’s aide at Rison and New Edinburg Public Schools. She was a member of Rison Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School. She was involved as a leader in 4-H, Girl Scouting and Boy Scouting, where she served as a Den Mother and was an Assistant Explorer Advisor. She was past President of the PTA and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Lynda was preceded in death by her brother, Joe Brewer.

Mrs. Butcher is survived by her husband, Tommy Butcher, Jr. of Rison; son, “Butch” Butcher of Rison; daughters, Lynn (Jeff) Wilson of Rison and Pat (Roger) Cooper of Athens, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Kaatie Cooper, Jac Cooper, Jacob Wilson, Anna (Stewart) Ballard, Taylor Butcher, Nathan Wilson, Riley Butcher; great grandson, Grady Ballard; sister, Martha (Ronald) Thompson; and sister-in-law, Barbara Jean Brewer.

Funeral services were Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at Rison Baptist Church with Brother Wade Totty and Brother Danny Allen officiating. Interment followed at Black Cemetery near Rison.

Pallbearers are David Davis, Cleve Reed, Bubba Reed, Henry Doyle Beckham, Carter Taylor, Dwight Simpson and Ricky Fore.

The family requests memorials be made to Jesus First Building Fund at Rison Baptist Church, P.O. Box 404, Rison, Arkansas 71665.

Arrangements are under the direction of Buie Funeral Home of Rison. (870) 325-6216. www.buiefuneralhome.com.