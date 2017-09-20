Sybil Brown

Sybil Irene Trammell Brown, 91, of New Edinburg, died Thursday, September 14, 2017 at Green House Cottages in Rison.

Born June 24, 1926, in Pulaski County, a daughter of the late Jesse H. Trammell and Carrie Elizabeth Dyer Trammell.

She was a homemaker, and member of Macedonia Free Will Baptist Church. Sybil loved to quilt and give them to her family and friends.

Also preceding her in death was a spouse James Brown, a brother Lester Trammell, sisters Ruth Henry, Margie Heird, Corene Temple, Doris Dugan, Sue Belle Trammell and 4 grandchildren.

Survivors are five sons Nolan Brown of Vilonia, Floyd Brown of Warren, Raymond Brown of New Edinburg, Leonard Brown of Camden, and Glen Brown of New Edinburg; three daughters Barbara Taylor of Warren, Sue Shackelford of Crossett, and Virginia Carter of New Edinburg; two brothers Leon Trammell of New Edinburg, and Rex Trammell of Kingsland; one sister Linda McDaniel of Warren; fifteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was Sunday, September 17, at Frazer’s Chapel with Rev. Steve Schmidt and Rev. Cecil Sanders officiating. Janice Sullivan was organist. Burial was in Shady Grove Cemetery near New Edinburg, by Frazer’s Funeral Home.

Active pallbearers were James Wells, Jason Patterson, Jonathan Hays, Shaun Hays, Derrick Taylor, and Shane Haygood. Honorary pallbearer was Dr. Joe H. Wharton.

Online guest register www.frazerfuneralhome.com