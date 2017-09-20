Lester Tommy Beck, 86, of Rison died Tuesday, September 12, 2017.

Mr. Beck was born September 24, 1930 in Prattsville, Arkansas to the late Homer and Pearl Heath Beck.

He was a retired accountant for Union Carbide Corporation and others as well.

Mr. Beck spent many hours in his Christian ministry as one of the Jehovah’s Witnesses. He saw his life as very successful because he had given his life to Jehovah God and enjoyed sharing what the bible really teaches to many people. Mr. Beck enjoyed helping others and keeping his yard looking very nice.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Louise Leopard Phillips Beck; daughter, Rebecca Crossno; sister, Irene Crutchfield; and brothers, Georgie Jeff Beck and Arlo Beck.

Mr. Beck is survived by one daughter, Rachel Black; granddaughter, Tara (Joey) Crossno Williams; three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Henry Crutchfield; sister-in-law, Susy Beck; and a host of loving friends.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Fordyce Kingdom Hall.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Buie Funeral Home of Rison.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.buiefuneralhome.com. (870) 325-6216.