RISON – Mary Lynn Wagnon (left) was the winner of the 2017 Cleveland County Fair Pageant held Saturday night as the final event to the Cleveland County Fair.

Payton Palazzi (center) was the first runner-up and Skyler Hart (right) was the second runner-up.

Wagnon’s title allows here to compete for the Miss Arkansas State Fair title in October.

