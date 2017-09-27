Bears Run Over Hermits, 46-6

HERMITAGE – A week spent tweaking the blocking schemes along the offensive line paid off in a big way Friday night as the Woodlawn Bears bulled their way to a 46-6 victory over the Hermitage Hermits at Hermit Field in the 8-2A conference opener for both teams.

Running backs Nick Ward and Caleb Stewart both racked up career highs against the Hermits. Ward, a junior, had eight carries for 186 yards and four touchdowns, while Stewart, a sophomore, had 13 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown.

Overall, Woodlawn had nine different players get carries for a total of 444 yards rushing, 378 of which came in the first half.

“We corrected a lot of stuff we tried on the offensive line,” Bears Coach Neil Barbaree said after the game. “We’re trying to double team at the point of attack now rather than trying to attack and chip the linebacker. I believe on film we saw we can’t do that right now.

“So we’re going to double team at the point of attack with our line, block down, kick out,” he said. “We’re using our backs now to definitely block linebackers, and that’s what a lot of our people are going to have to do, and I think that really showed tonight.”

Despite Hermitage having a size advantage up front, Woodlawn dominated in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

