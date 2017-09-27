‘Cats Put Icing on Cake, Rout Bearden, 54-14

By Stan Sadler

RISON – Ceremonies before last Friday’s kickoff formally dedicated George Walker Field of Champions and the school’s new artificial turf facility. Then over the next several minutes the Rison Wildcats proceeded to put the icing on the cake of a perfect night, as they clobbered – in unexpected fashion – the Bearden Bears, 54-14, before an overflow crowd in the 8-2A Conference opener for both teams.

After the Rison offense got a 7-touchdown parade started in the opening quarter, the defense and special teams jumped on board for the scoring feast as the Wildcats put their foot to the gas pedal for a surprising 40-6 halftime advantage on their way to the lop-sided win.

“I was expecting a dog fight all the way, not what it turned out to be,” Rison head coach Clay Totty said, commenting about the blowout against the Bears. “But we had talked during the week about our sluggish start in last year’s game,” he stated, recalling 2016’s clash at Bearden when Rison fell behind 14-0 early in the second quarter before losing a tough 28-24 decision.

Totty continued, “I was proud of the way we came out this time. It seemed that every time they (Bearden) got a little momentum going, we would take that away from them and we never gave them a chance to get back in it. I thought that after they had made it 32-6 late in the first half, it would give them some hope since they were getting the ball to start the third quarter. But we responded, went down and scored with a few seconds left in the half to make it 40-6. Things like that are huge. And we did have some huge plays all through the game.”

And much to Totty’s concern late in the first half, Bearden did take the second half kick and march for a TD. But since Rison had tacked up its 5th touchdown with only 17 seconds to go in the opening half, the Wildcats had a comfortable 40-14 cushion early in the third quarter instead of what would have been just 32-14 had they not scored in the closing moments of the second period.

“That’s big against a team like Bearden,” Totty said, remarking on the TD before the end of the half. “You just can’t let them get momentum started. Once they do, they’re hard to stop.”

