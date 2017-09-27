George Walker Field of Champions Dedication Held

RISON – Dr. Ben Elrod (left, in golf cart), a graduate of Rison High School and former president of Ouachita Baptist Univeristy, prepares to give the invocation prior to the ceremony dedicating the George Walker Field of Champions in honor of George Walker (seated left in golf cart on the right).

Walker was a quarterback on Rison High School’s first state championship team in 1950, and went on to earn All-Southwest Conference honors as a quarterback for the Arkansas Razorbacks. Several members of that 1950 state championship team were on the field with Walker during the ceremony (pictured around the golf carts) as was Betty Arnold, the daughter of Coach Boyd Arnold, who led the Wildcats to their first state title.