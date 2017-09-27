Hwy. 79-63 Junk Hunt Loop Begins Next Thursday, Oct. 5

RISON – The second annual Hwy. 79-63 Junk Hunt Loop is set to begin this next week with a 120-mile route of rummage sales that will pass throughout Cleveland County on Oct. 5-7.

Junk Hunt organizer Jennifer King and Friends of Pioneer Village president Sharon Gray have heavily promoted the event with fliers along the route and actively posting in the official Hwy 79 -> Hwy 63 Junk Hunt Loop Facebook page and it’s accompanying Facebook group which has over 3,000 members.

King said the Junk Hunt Loop will follow the same route as it did last year, starting at the Hwy. 79 exit at Interstate 530 in Pine Bluff and proceeding south along Hwy. 79 through Watson Chapel, Rison, Kingsland and eventually to Fordyce. At Fordyce, the loop turns east along Hwy. 8 passing through New Edinburg on its way to Warren. At Warren, the loop turns north on Hwy. 63 heading back to Pine Bluff through the Cleveland County communities of Rye, Pansy, Rowell, Calmer, Woodlawn and Randall.

The Hwy. 79-63 Junk Hunt Loop was created after the inaugural Hwy. 35 Junk Hunt held in the spring of 2016 turned out to be a huge success. That route followed Hwy. 35 from Benton to Sheridan to Rison to Monticello and to Dermott.

After the first Hwy 35 Junk Hunt, King said she had so many people approach her about having an event that would include Hwy. 63. So, she came up with the Hwy. 79-63 Junk Hunt Loop for the fall to compliment the Hwy. 35 event held in the spring.

King urges anyone who would like to participate in the Hwy. 79-63 Junk Hunt Loop to begin promoting their sale now by posting in the Facebook group. King said there is no cost to participate – simply set up a sale somewhere along the route. She encourages those posting on the Facebook page to include their address and the nearest city/community to their sale.

