Larry Reynolds Re-Elected Woodlawn Board President

WOODLAWN – Larry Reynolds was re-elected as president of the Woodlawn School Board and the 2017-18 school budget was approved during a special-called board meeting Monday night.

State law provides that public school boards “reorganize” (elect officers) in the first meeting after the annual school election is held in September. Monday’s meeting was the first time for the board to meet after the election was held on Sept. 20. Reynolds was elected again as president while Jason Aud was elected vice president and Shane Dixon as secretary. Reynolds will also remain as the board’s legislative liaison.

Meanwhile, the board also decided to leave Aud as the board’s “disbursement officer.” State law requires one school board member have their signature appear on all district checks as the board’s disbursement officer. Reynolds is the first alternate for the disbursement officer.

The primary reason Superintendent Dudley Hume called Monday night’s special meeting was to approve the 2017-18 budget, which must be turned in to the Arkansas Department of Education by Oct. 1. The board unanimously approved the budget as submitted by Hume.

The budget projects an ending balance of $600,003.93 in the operating fund, which is just $3.93 above the closing balance for the 2016-17 budget. School districts that do not finish with a greater balance in the operating fund from one year to the next are subject to being put on a “fiscal watch list” by the state.

Hume projected total operating and debt service revenues to be $4,604,730.05 for the 2017-18 budget year. Projected expenditures include $2,117,689 for salaries; $2,257,642 in operating expenses; $48,333 in operating transfers; and $181,062 in debt service for an ending balance of $600,003.93.

