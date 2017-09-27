Mass Flu Shot Clinic Begins Friday at Rison

RISON – The annual Cleveland County Mass Flu Shot Clinic will begin this Friday, Sept. 29, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Cleveland County Health Unit, 409 East Magnolia Street in Rison, unit administrator Gwen Paul has announced.

Clinics will also be held at Kingsland and New Edinburg on Wednesday, Oct., 4, and at Woodlawn on Monday, Oct. 30.

Paul said those receiving the vaccinations should bring their insurance cards with them to the clinic. Those who do not have insurance, or their insurance does not cover flu shots, the vaccine will be available at no charge, Paul said.

The times for the other clinics is as follows:

Kingsland – Flu shots will be given from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Kingsland City Hall

New Edinburg – Flu shots will be offered at the New Edinburg Community Center from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Woodlawn – Flu shots will be available from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, at the Woodlawn High School.

“We want Cleveland County residents to stay healthy this flu season, and getting a yearly flu vaccination is the best line of protection,” Paul said. “We encourage everyone to come to the mass clinic or the local health unit to get their flu shot.”

To read the full article, see the September 27, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.