Rison on ‘Short List’ for Internet Study

SEAEDD, Aristotle Seek Communities For Broadband Pilot Program

RISON – Rison is on the “short list” of communities that the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District (SEAEDD) and Little Rock-based internet service provider Aristotle Unified Communications are considering for a pilot program to develop a long-range plan for deploying wireless broadband internet service in rural areas of the region.

The collaborative effort between SEAEDD and Aristotle is to test how new, less costly wireless internet technology can be installed in smaller, rural communities to provide faster internet service to the public and businesses.

SEAEDD assists counties and municipalities within a 10-county region of Southeast Arkansas with securing funding and developing initiatives in the areas of economic development, community development, workforce training and waste management.

Cleveland County is among those counties affiliated with SEAEDD, along with Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha, Drew, Grant, Jefferson and Lincoln counties.

Aristotle Unified Communications is a fixed-wireless internet service provider that provides broadband connectivity to homes and businesses in Central Arkansas and Voice-Over IP (VoIP) phone solutions to area businesses.

Elizabeth Bowles, Aristotle president and board chair, told The Herald in a telephone interview late last week that Rison is on a short list of the communities being considered for the pilot program in Southeast Arkansas.

