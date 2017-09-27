Totty Expects To Get Dogs’ Best Shot Friday at Strong

By Stan Sadler

RISON – Coming off a big 8-2A Conference win at home over the Bearden Bears, the undefeated Rison Wildcats will hit the road for Union County Friday night to battle the Strong Bulldogs. Kickoff for the league tilt is set for 7 o’clock.

After knocking off the Bears in unexpected convincing fashion, something he did not anticipate, Rison head coach Clay Totty responded to a question about where he feels his team is as they approach the half-way point in the regular season.

“Some may look at us right now and get the idea we don’t have many weaknesses,” Totty remarked. “But I can tell you we do have areas where we are not real strong. We still have a long ways to go to become better and to get to where we would like to be. But we are playing as a unit and that can make a big difference. I am proud of how we’ve handled sudden change the past few weeks when we’ve lost fumbles inside the five. Against Lake Village, our defense came up with a safety, and against Bearden we held them deep and then returned a punt for a touchdown. It’s good when you can respond to sudden changes in the game. And we’re pleased our kick and punt return game has improved. Gaining field position is huge when you have a shorter field to work with.”

Even though last Friday’s win over Bearden turned out to be lop-sided, Totty was quick to point to some areas of concern after the game.

“One thing we focus on is coming out strong to start the second half,” the R.H.S. mentor stated. “But they (Bearden) got too much on the kick return to start the second half, and they went down and scored. Then they stopped us and got the ball back. Had we not scored before the end of the first half, they would have had some real life and who knows what might have happened. That’s just one thing we need to focus on. But there are other areas where we’ve got to improve.”

As for this week’s matchup at Strong, one of the first things that Totty will remind his charges about is the tough time they had with the Bulldogs in last year’s game here. In that fray a year ago, Rison led by just 14-8 at halftime and held on for a 22-16 win over Strong.

