Woodlawn To Host Trojans This Friday

WOODLAWN – After picking up their first win of the season last week, Woodlawn Coach Neil Barbaree is expecting his Bears to face their toughest test yet when the 3-1 Parkers Chapel Trojans come to the Carl Jones Sports Complex this Friday night. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

“They’re good,” Barbaree said of Trojans, who suffered their first loss of the season, 35-12, last week to the Hampton Bulldogs in the 8-2A conference opener.

“They spread you out, and they’ve got to the athletes to do it,” Barbaree said. “We don’t have enough skill players to match up with them so we’re going to have to take some of our linemen and try to match ‘em up.”

Parkers Chapel averaged 44 points over their first three games with road victories at Magnet Cove (43-41) and Lafayette County (49-30), and a home win against Spring Hill (40-0).

However, Barbaree said they ran into a “buzz saw” last week with Hampton, so the Trojans will be looking for their first league victory when the two 8-2A foe clash at Woodlawn.

Parkers Chapel has found some success with sophomore quarterback Caleb Jacobs. Barbaree said the Trojans will go with three, four and even five receivers at times, testing the skill sets of the opposing defense. “If they go to an empty (offensive) backfield, we just don’t have the personnel to match up with them,” he said.

