After 36.5 Years, Beloved Kingsland ‘Mail Man’ Retires

KINGSLAND – Many friends and family gathered Thursday, Sept. 28 to help Harry Puterbaugh celebrate his retirement from the United States Postal Service where he served as a mail carrier for 36 and a half years.

The afternoon of laughs and funny stories back up Rison Post Master Bruce Brown’s statement of Puterbaugh: “You can fill his position, but he won’t be replaced.”

Puterbaugh recalled putting packages on top of his vehicle once and forgetting them, so he had to retrace his route to find them along the highway. He also remembered his Jeep quitting one day on the mail route and called his wife, Brenda, to come sit with the Jeep and wait on the wrecker (which got lost in the woods trying to find his truck), while he drove from the middle seat of his truck to finish his route. “I got all the mail delivered,” he said with a grin.

Many in small town know him simply by the name, “Mail Man,” which he affectionally attributes to seeing kids grow into adults over the years he has delivered their mail, even going above and beyond to personally deliver packages on Christmas Day just to make sure they got their presents.

He says his many years of milking cows prepared him for his early morning routes to deliver the mail, but now that he is retired, “It’s a world of difference not having to get up as early.”

But he still gets up early. He uses the time to study for his sermons he will deliver as pastor at Kingsland Assembly of God Church. He said he looks forward to being a “100 percent pastor at church and will do so until they don’t want me.”

Based on the love from the community shown to Puterbaugh at the reception, that day will never come.