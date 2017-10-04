Bears To Meet Hornets

WOODLAWN – The Woodlawn Bears will have their hands full Friday night when they travel to Camden to face the Harmony Grove Hornets in an 8-2A conference encounter at Harmony Grove.

The Hornets enter the game with a 2-3 record overall and a 2-0 mark in conference play.

Don’t let that overall sub-500 record fool you – the Hornets played a brutal non-conference schedule against some of the top Class 3A teams in the state, and have reeled off two lop-sided wins since.

Harmony Grove’s worst loss came in week 2 at top-ranked Prescott by a 41-20 margin. The Hornets, however, came within a touchdown of beating Smackover (14-6) and Glen Rose (14-7) on the road.

Since then, Harmony Grove responded with back-to-back blowout wins over Strong (48-12) and last week at Hampton (53-14).

“They are explosive at all the skill positions – quarterback, receiver, running back,” Woodlawn Coach Neil Barbaree said of the Hornets.

To read the full article, see the October 4, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.