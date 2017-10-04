Cats Get Bye After Forfiet

By Stan Sadler

RISON – With Hermitage cancelling the remainder of its 2017 season and leaving Rison with a forfeit victory this coming Friday, head coach Clay Totty said he welcomes a bye week for the Wildcats before they begin their stretch run in the 8-2A Conference race. The undefeated ‘Cats will not see action again until Friday night, October 13, when they host Parkers Chapel for the annual homecoming game.

Not satisfied with the Wildcats’ showing at Strong (see related story elsewhere) last Friday night, a 31-8 victory in which Rison led by just 16-8 starting the fourth quarter, Totty sent his charges back to the gridiron Monday night at George Walker Field of Champions for a non-regular season game with the Camden Fairview Cardinals junior varsity. Although the ‘Cats came out on top, 26-0, the game does not count as far as the record goes but did give Totty a chance to assess his team just 72 hours after their battle at Strong.

“I feel like we got out of it (the Fairview game) what we needed to,” Totty said Tuesday morning. “Everyone got to play and we got to work on some different things. We have some tough games coming up and I hope this helped us in starting preparations for that stretch we’re facing.”

