CCSB Pulls Plug on Staff Incentives for Attendance

RISON – The Cleveland County School Board voted last week to discontinue its incentive program to pay bonuses to employees who did not miss work or missed just one day of work during a nine-week period.

The vote on the incentive program came during a special-called meeting held last Thursday, Sept. 28, at the administration office in Rison. The primary purpose of the meeting was to adopt the 2017-18 budget, but the incentive program was on the agenda as well.

The incentive plan was approved by the Cleveland County School Board in October 2016. The purpose of the plan was to give teachers and other district employees an incentive to miss less time at work, thereby saving the district money on substitute pay and getting more work accomplished on campus.

Under the policy, both certified (teachers) and classified (office workers, maintenance personnel, etc.) staff would receive a $250 bonus if they do not miss a day of work during a nine-week period, or a $150 bonus if they miss only one day. Days taken off for jury duty or a principal-approved school function were not be counted against the worker.

The board approved the incentive program to see if it would cut down on the need for substitutes.

Superintendent Johnnie Johnson said after last Thursday’s meeting that the policy seemed to have some impact during the first nine-week period after it was approved, but fewer employees seemed to have taken advantage of it since then.

