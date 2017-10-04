County General ‘Streak’ Broken

Fund Ends With Negative Balance; Get Rid of It Makes Pitch for Rison

RISON – Thanks to a delayed payment from the state, Cleveland County broke a streak of nine consecutive months of having the balance in the county general fund finish in the black.

Meanwhile, the county’s solid waste contractor, Get Rid of It, Inc., made a pitch to the county about taking on the trash disposal service for the City of Rison once the city’s five-year contract with Waste Management expires at the end of the year.

Both issues were discussed during the Cleveland County Quorum Court’s monthly meeting Monday night at the courthouse.

County Treasurer Jack Hopson told the quorum court during his monthly treasurer’s report that county general finished September with a balance of -$2,119.19, which is the first time for the balance to fall into the negative range this year.

Hopson said the streak of positive balances would have continued had a reimbursement check from the state arrived as it usually does. He explained that the state failed to send a $6,675 reimbursement check to the assessor’s office before the end of the month. Had that check arrived, county general would have finished the month with a positive balance of about $4,556.

Hopson said the money has since arrived, and the balance is now back in the black.

To read the full article, see the October 4, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.